Stores seeing steady amount of in-person customers this holiday season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Christmas ten days away, that leaves less than two weeks to complete your holiday shopping but how is rising COVID-19 cases affecting people’s gift decisions?

It’s certainly having an impact where people are buying their gifts, but based on what we are seeing, stores still are getting the holiday shoppers.

22News went to the Memorial Avenue Shopping Plaza in West Springfield, where foot traffic was steady for a Wednesday. The shoppers there we spoke with prefer getting gifts in-person, but with COVID-19 cases spiking again, they are being cautious in the stores.

“You don’t know if its in the air, who you are talking to. Everybody should go by the guidelines to stay six feet apart, just be safe,” Ronald Lukasik of Chicopee said.

According to the National Retail Federation, very few will be cutting back on their spending this holiday season. Their forecast has in-store retail sales going up 10 percent this holiday season.

They also expect online sales to surge, the NRF expecting a nearly 15 percent increase. But keep in mind, supply chain issues could affect just how many products retailers have in stock.