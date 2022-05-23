CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Sunday evening bringing down trees and power lines.

22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines.

Storm Damage Reports:

Rowe: tree limbs down

Greenfield: Summit Drive, tree down on wires

Buckland: Water Street, tree on wires

Shelburne: Route 2 near Greenfield/Shelburne town line, tree and powerlines down

Huntington: Route 20, 3 treens down

Chesterfield: South Street, tree down on wires

Whately: North Street, tree down on wires

Northampton: Washington Ave., tree down

Hatfield: Bridge Street near Jerico Road, downed powerlines

Westhampton: Southampton Road, tree down & Rattle Hill Road, large branches down

Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton lost parts of its roof during severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The new pavilion behind Miss Florence Diner was also damaged. The Northampton Fire crews along with National Grid are working to restore power and clear downed trees. The school is open Monday, students will be relocated to a temporary location.

If you see power lines down on a road, turn around and avoid the wires.