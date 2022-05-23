CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Sunday evening bringing down trees and power lines.
22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines.
Storm Damage Reports:
- Rowe: tree limbs down
- Greenfield: Summit Drive, tree down on wires
- Buckland: Water Street, tree on wires
- Shelburne: Route 2 near Greenfield/Shelburne town line, tree and powerlines down
- Huntington: Route 20, 3 treens down
- Chesterfield: South Street, tree down on wires
- Whately: North Street, tree down on wires
- Northampton: Washington Ave., tree down
- Hatfield: Bridge Street near Jerico Road, downed powerlines
- Westhampton: Southampton Road, tree down & Rattle Hill Road, large branches down
Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton lost parts of its roof during severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The new pavilion behind Miss Florence Diner was also damaged. The Northampton Fire crews along with National Grid are working to restore power and clear downed trees. The school is open Monday, students will be relocated to a temporary location.
If you see power lines down on a road, turn around and avoid the wires.