CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain showers, and even down-pours were seen across western Massachusetts early Wednesday evening.

While this weather wasn’t severe, first responders say take this time to be prepared for stormy weather that’s often seen during the summer.

Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “Make sure all your devices are charged, if you need to make contact with anyone during the storm. If you have medical devices that rely on the power, make sure its charged or has an alternative source available or ready for you just in case you lose power.”

Lt. Spear adds that after a storm hits always stay away from power lines, and downed trees that may have power lines caught in them.