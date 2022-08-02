WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Turning back the clock to simpler times has always been an attraction for visitors to Storrowton Village on the grounds of the Big E in West Springfield.

“Early American Summer Days” at Storrowton Village is for children 7-12 years old. Tuesday’s theme is about life on a 19th-century farm. If the outfits worn by the staff don’t take you back to the 19th century, the life on the farm atmosphere probably will. Since the mid-1920’s Storrowton Village has been a mainstay on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition. An attraction unto itself during the 17-day run of the Big E and now during the summer season.

“Today kicks off the first day of our summer days program, what life was like in the 19th century, some 19th-century style cooking.” Jane Dugan, Storrowton Village coordinator

Additional programs this week include the following:

Archaeology – August 3, 9:30am – 3:30pm

Using the scientific method, students will “dig” into the field of archeology through a series of hands-on activities and historical information. This session will include an exploration of tools, paleontology, and more. Participants will make their own archeology journal and complete a field dig to learn about 19th century archeology and how the practice has evolved today.

Toys & Games – August 4, 9:30am – 12:30pm

Kids living on a farm during the 19th century did a lot of hard work but they also made time to play games like town ball and marbles. Have fun like they would have and make early New England-inspired toys to take home, like marble tracks and marshmallow catapults.



Nature & Art – Aug 4, 12:30pm – 3:30pm Celebrate earth, nature and the change of seasons. Visit the Village gardens and plant-a-seed activity to take home, make coil pottery, and end the afternoon with a shaved ice treat with pure New England Maple syrup.

19th Century Stage – August 5, 9:30am – 3:30pm

Love to put on a show? This full-day program helps kids become 19th century entertainers. Dress in costume, attend acting and puppetry workshops, make musical instruments, sing songs and dance, and end the day with a short performance for family and friends.