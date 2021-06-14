Strawberry picking in western Massachusetts

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
sunderland strawberry_1529267084132.jpg.jpg

(WWLP) – Several local farms are offering pick your own strawberries this season.

Call ahead or visit the farm’s website to check hours and availability before heading to your local farm. The following farm locations are listed on the state’s website. If you know of any local farm offering pick your own strawberries, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.

MAP: PYO Strawberry Farms

Strawberry season in western Massachusetts generally runs from early June until around the 4th of July.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today