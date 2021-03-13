Strong gusty winds return Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Strong gusty winds will return Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from noon Sunday until midnight.
- WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
An elevated fire weather potential will also continue Sunday. This is due to the combination of relative humidity dropping between 30 to 40 percent in the afternoon and northwest winds gusting between 40 and 50 MPH.