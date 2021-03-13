Strong gusty winds return Sunday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - West Springfield residents got to salute their St. Patrick's Colleen and her court on Saturday afternoon with a drive-by show of affection at the Big E fairgrounds.

The avenue of states at the Eastern States exposition came alive with a convoy of drivers paying their respects to West Springfield Colleen, Kathleen Beliveau and members of her court. This attention instantly became a highlight in the lives of these young ladies