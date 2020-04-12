Strong winds and heavy rain for Monday

Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 756 deaths reported out of 25,475 cases of COVID-19
A High Wind Warning has been issued for Hampden and Hampshire Counties from noon to 7 p.m. Monday and for Berkshire County from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. Winds could gust to around 60 mph at times.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Franklin County from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. Winds could gust to around 50 mph at times.

An intense storm system will bring strong gusty winds, heavy rain and the chance for thunderstorms during the day Monday. The strongest wind and the best chance for thunderstorms will be during the afternoon. Winds could gust between 50 and 60 mph.

  • WHAT…South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
    expected.
  • WHEN…From noon to 7 PM EDT Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
    Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
    difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

Heavy rain could cause street flooding in some areas. 1 to 2″ of rain is possible. If you encounter a water covered road remember, “turn around, don’t drown”.

