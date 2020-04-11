Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 686 deaths reported out of 22,860 cases of COVID-19
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms expected Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A storm system will bring heavy rain, strong gusty winds and the chance for thunderstorms during the day on Monday

A High Wind Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Monday morning through Monday evening.

  • WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
    possible.
  • WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.
  • IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
    Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

