AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – People were hitting the links for a good cause on Wednesday at the Oak Ridge Country Club.

This year is the 44th annual Tony Strycharz Memorial Golf Tournament that benefits the Bureau for Children and Adults Jericho, a non-profit organization with the Springfield Diocese that helps families with disabilities. They intend to raise tens of thousands of dollars from the event to help fund their services.

“Families can come to us for anything to help with their education, for educational advocacy help, finding their adult children, services, places to live, anything like that. We help people figure out what they want to do for guardianship and if they need support, we can support them,” said Linda LaPointe, Executive Director of the Bureau of Exceptional Children & Adults.

This is Jericho’s largest fundraiser every year and they solely rely on the generosity and support from the community to fund their efforts.

