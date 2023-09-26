FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police rescued a swan from the middle of I-195 in Fall River over the weekend.

When troopers arrived at the roadway, they located the swan and stopped traffic to catch it. The swan made it difficult for the troopers as it stood its ground in the center lane, but the swan eventually cooperated with the troopers and was placed inside a cruiser.

The troopers were able to take the Swan to a safer location and even smiled after being released.