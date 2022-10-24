Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal appeals court last Friday issued an administrative stay, temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program. The Biden Administration is insistent that they will continue to fight Republican officials suing to block the efforts for a student loan forgiveness plan.

Over 40 million people are expected to eventually benefit from this program and with the rising cost of tuition and other economic factors, this potential relief can mean so much to so many.

UMass alum Joshua Brown told 22News, “A lot of people are struggling financially which is why I don’t understand the need to like keep increasing tuition.”

As for the 23 million people who have already applied, it is still unclear how this blockage will affect them creating questions and concerns for everyone.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged borrowers to continue to apply for the relief, saying the court’s temporary order did not prevent applications or the review of applications.