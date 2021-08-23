Students eligible for back-to-school supplies and haircuts at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A back-to-school community event is being held at the Eastfield Mall Monday.

The Indian Orchard Citizens Council has partnered with ‘Follow My Steps Foundation Inc’, the Eastfield Mall, and the Orchard Covenant Church to provide students with free back to school supplies, haircuts and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As Summer draws to a close each year, we always see a growing sense of excitement, and anticipation, in our children, and families, as they begin the process of getting ready for the start of a brand new school year. In anticipation of our back to school event, the council has solicited a number of our area barbershops and hair salons, to participate and do haircuts that day, to help our kids look their best on that first day of school,” said Zaida Govan, President of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event at the Eastfield Mall located at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield.