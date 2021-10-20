Students in Westfield invited to WSU for STEM

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s STEM week in Massachusetts and many schools are participating in special programs to get their students more interested in science, technology, engineering, and math.

On Wednesday, 75 third and fourth graders from Westfield’s Franklin Ave Elementary were invited to Westfield State University. They spent the day using the engineering design process to create their own water filtration system.

“We’re working on cleaning the water so we can help the animals that live in the wild.” Lexmara, 4th grade

The school’s principal said she’s hoping that the visit to WSU will inspire the students to go to college, and maybe even pursue careers in STEM.

