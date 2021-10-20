Students in Westfield invited to WSU for STEM

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s STEM week in Massachusetts and many schools are participating in special programs to get their students more interested in science, technology, engineering, and math.
On Wednesday, 75 third and fourth graders from Westfield’s Franklin Ave Elementary were invited to Westfield State University. They spent the day using the engineering design process to create their own water filtration system.
“We’re working on cleaning the water so we can help the animals that live in the wild.” Lexmara, 4th grade
The school’s principal said she’s hoping that the visit to WSU will inspire the students to go to college, and maybe even pursue careers in STEM.
STEM activities scheduled from October 20 – 22:
- Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9:45 a.m.–11:30 a.m., Scanlon Banquet Hall, Westfield State
– 75 third and fourth graders will use the engineering design process to create their own water filter
- Wednesday, Oct. 20, 3–4 p.m., “What is your STEM Story? Paths to interdisciplinary STEM careers” with Dr. Diana Hannikainen, editor, Sky & Telescope magazine, and Dan Augustino, aquarist, Springfield Museums
- Thursday, Oct. 21, 9:30–10:30 a.m., Franklin Ave. School
– 35 second graders will “see themselves in STEM” and will use the scientific process to test the strength of paper towels
- Thursday, Oct. 21, 3–4 p.m., “What is your STEM Story? Student Experiences Navigating an Academic Pathway” Moderated by Jess Levy ’22. Biology, Westfield State University, with Wayne Barnaby, a Westfield State alumnus and doctoral neuroscience student at UMass-Amherst, and Gabriella Wilkerson, an undergraduate student at Wesleyan University
- Friday, Oct. 22, 10:30–11:30 a.m., Franklin Ave. School
– 35 first graders will “see themselves in STEM” and will use the engineering design process to stop Olaf the snowman from melting