Students, teachers concerned about future of Sabis International Charter School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Sabis International Charter School Students and teachers are concerend about the future of their school.

The Board of Trustees is considering changing their management partner, and there are fears this could lead to staff reductions.



“There are possible changes in staff members coming, so this has made for some uneasiness and unrest in our school,” said Maretta Thompsen, Interim Director for Sabis International Charter School.



The school has been operating under Sabis Educational Systems since it first opened in Springfield in 1995.



Sabis International Charter School has been here for the last 24 years in Springfield. Many of the students call it a home away from home and treat their teachers as family members.



“Being here it’s a close knit family, we are such a small school so you know all the teachers here, said Genesis Pieczarka, Senior at SICS. “So there is concern on the future and what we are going to have.”



“Sabis has been a pillar in this community for a very long time, said Justin Baker, Director of Academics for SICS. “We are a college prep school our students work very hard, our teachers work really hard. We work really hard to achieve all the accomplishments they have.”

Sabis Education Systems has been responsible for all of the school’s academic programs, curriculum, and administrative structure, right from the start.

Thompsen said board members will eventually take a vote on the management change. We’ll let you know when it’s scheduled.