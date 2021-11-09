Students welcome Afghan families by sending cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second grade students at Springfield Prep Charter School are learning valuable lessens welcoming immigrants into their community.

Ela Glasser’s second graders not only learn about the contributions immigrants make to America, these boys and girls have connected with newly relocated Afghan families by sending them cards of welcome.

“A friend, I have a friend’s neighbor. They’re hosting some refugees so I thought what a beautiful opportunity to help some refugees.” *Ella Glasser, teacher at Springfield Prep Charter School

Their studies into immigration have also given these second graders a better appreciation of their own roots. Some of their families having come to western Massachusetts from Nigeria, the Dominican Republic and Nepal.