NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As colleges across the U.S. begin welcoming students, food insecurity on campuses continue to be an ongoing issue.

According Swipe Out Hunger, a non-profit organization that addresses hunger on college campuses, 1 in 3 college students face food insecurity nationally. And it can have a detrimental impact on a college student’s academic performance and overall well-being, with students more likely to report experiencing stress or depression.

22News spoke with one college student who says she feels that her school makes sure that food is always accessible on campus.

“Smith College does a really good job with our dining program because we have decentralized dining so there are like about 7 or 8, sometimes more, dining halls open at a time,” said Aria Ramanathan of Northampton. “There’s always a meal available somewhere on campus at any point.”

On the Smith College website, they also have what’s called a ‘Common Goods Resource Center’ to help students who are in need and facing food insecurity.

Other colleges in across western Massachusetts, like STCC and Greenfield Community College, also have a food pantry for enrolled students.