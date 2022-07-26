WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two-thirds of people have changed their driving habits since March, according to AAA.
The survey collected from the AAA showed 64% have changed their driving habits or lifestyle, with 23% making “major changes.“ The top three changes due to the gas prices reaching $5 per gallon include driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.
AAA recommends the following to help save gas:
- Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires are a drag on fuel economy.
- Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and, if possible, go to “one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.).
- Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by as much as 14%.
- Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a car that takes regular is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle.
- To find the best gas price in your area, use the AAA Mobile App – Android I iPhone.
- If traveling this summer, know that flights, car rentals, accommodations, tours, cruises, and other activities are in high demand, and availability may be limited. Finding last-minute deals may be challenging, so plan ahead and look for discounts and rewards, usually available through a membership like AAA. This is also another time when travel agents are a great resource since they may know of a deal that may not be readily available to the public.