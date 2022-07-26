WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two-thirds of people have changed their driving habits since March, according to AAA.

The survey collected from the AAA showed 64% have changed their driving habits or lifestyle, with 23% making “major changes.“ The top three changes due to the gas prices reaching $5 per gallon include driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.

Drivers change habits to counter high gas prices (Courtesy: AAA)

AAA recommends the following to help save gas: