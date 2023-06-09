CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New data from the Greater Boston Food Bank shows that western Massachusetts has the highest rate of food insecurity in the state.

The study, done in partnership with Mass General Brigham suggests that the hunger rate is 41%. Compare that to 39% in central Massachusetts and 29% in the eastern part of the state.

New in this year’s study was a measure of how severe hunger was with 20% of households experiencing “very low food security” which means changing their eating patterns to work around a lack of food.

The study’s authors say that a high cost of living is one of the main reasons for hunger as people and their families make hard decisions choosing between food, housing, utilities, medical care, and transportation.