SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While schools may not open for another month, an annual school supplies drive is underway.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley is sponsoring their annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event that collects backpacks and school supplies for homeless students in Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley.

“We are fortunate to have generous donors who want to ensure that every student begins the school year with the supplies they need,” said Megan Moynihan, Interim President and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The supplies most needed are spiral notebooks, composition books, loose-leaf paper, crayons, index cards, pencil sharpeners, erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, and rulers. They can be dropped at their offices at 1441 Main Street until August 7. Donations can also be made through Amazon Wish List, and they will be delivered to the United Way.