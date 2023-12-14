STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – With nearly ten years of service for the Sturbridge Police Department, K9 Vlasko is officially retiring!

K9 Vlasko and his handler Officer Daniel Hemingway have been involved in numerous searches across Worcester and Hampden Counties over the years. Now, Vlasko will retire and continue living with Officer Hemingway.

Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert stated, “I want to thank this canine team for all the hard work and commitment they provided over the years. Job Well Done!”

Credit: Sturbridge Police K9 Unit

The police department also announced the addition to the department, K9 Raya. Raya is a 1-year and 10-month old Yellow Lab from Bulgaria. K9 Raya and her handler Officer Garrett Danna graduated from the Massachusetts State Police K9 Patrol School and has also been certified by the Rhode Island State Police.

K9 Raya is specialized in human trafficking and evidence recovery. The public is reminded that Raya is not a comfort dog and should not be approached while she is in service.

“As tempting as this may be because she is adorable, we ask that you refrain yourself as it may interfere with her training,” stated Chief Dessert.