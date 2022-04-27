STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are searching for a 17-year-old boy that ran away from home Tuesday and are asking the public’s help in finding him.

According to a social media post by the department, 17-year-old Solomon Walsh sent a message to his parents Tuesday afternoon indicating he was running away and didn’t plan to return home. His parents have shared a photo of Soloman to help locate him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-252 extension 0.