STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who used a fake card.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, on August 10th around 7:00 p.m., the man below went to the CVS in Southbridge and tried to purchase a gift card with a fraudulent card.

Sturbridge Police Department

It is being asked that if you have any information about the incident or the individual, contact Officer Zachary Marderosian at 508-347-2525, extension 364.