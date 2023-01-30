Update: The Sturbridge Police located and spoke to the woman and it turned out to not be a scheme. The police are reminding everyone that schemes involving gift cards seem to be a weekly occurrence. Anyone that is purchasing a large amount of gift cards could be a victim of a scheme. The original story is below:

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police are asking for the public’s help locating the victim of a scheme.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the woman is believed to have been a victim of a scheme at the CVS last week. Police say she was driving an older model Subaru.

Sturbridge Police Deprtment Sturbridge Police Deprtment

It is asked that if you have any information, by emailing Officer Janson at paul.janson@sturbridgepd.com.