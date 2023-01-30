Update: The Sturbridge Police located and spoke to the woman and it turned out to not be a scheme. The police are reminding everyone that schemes involving gift cards seem to be a weekly occurrence. Anyone that is purchasing a large amount of gift cards could be a victim of a scheme. The original story is below:
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police are asking for the public’s help locating the victim of a scheme.
According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the woman is believed to have been a victim of a scheme at the CVS last week. Police say she was driving an older model Subaru.
It is asked that if you have any information, by emailing Officer Janson at paul.janson@sturbridgepd.com.