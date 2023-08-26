STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – With school right around the corner, the City of Sturbridge police department is holding its “Stuff a Cruiser” supply drive next week.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, the event will take place on September 1st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hobbs Brook Plaza. The event will be set up in the parking lot in front of the old Cinemagic movie theater.

The purpose of the drive is to help the schools and children with supplies that they might be short on throughout the school year. Supplies that are collected at the event will go right to the school in the community and will be divided up as needed.

Some of the supplies that are needed include:

Pencils

Pens

Paper

Highlighters

Backpacks

Crayons

Markers

Erasers

Calculators

Rulers

Folders

Binders

Glue

Tape

and more