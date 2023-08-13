STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scheme that’s going on.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, they have received a report of someone calling customers pretending to be a representative of Spectrum Internet/Cable. The “representative” has informed the paying customer that there are outages in the area and that they are working to repair the issue.

They offered the customer a $40.00 credit to their account, but they would need to pay $200 to upgrade her service.

If you are being told that you need to pay someone in order for them to give you money, it will most likely not be legitimate. If you question if the call is legitimate or not, simply disconnect from the call.

You can also call the company back at the phone number that appears on their billing statement or their official website. You can call the police as well if you suspect any suspicious activity.