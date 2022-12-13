STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department has a new four-legged addition to the team, a Community Resource dog!

Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert announced Monday that Rocky, an 11-month English Cream Golden Retriever, will be joining the department as a Community Resource dog. Rocky will help the department with interactions involving children and adults to help reduce stress and anxiety as well as help during traumatic encounters. Rocky will also be visiting local schools, the Senior Center and other community events.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Rocky and his handler Officer Colby Tytula will be training for the next several months.

“Rocky is making great progress and has already achieved his ‘AKC Puppy STAR’ certification and is currently preparing for his ‘Canine Good Citizen’ certification” said Ofc. Tytula. “Following his successful completion, Rocky will then be preparing for his ‘Public Access’ certification. Rocky has also begun his scent training where he will be utilized in the event of a missing person” said Officer Tytula.

“The acquisition of Rocky, his training and his start-up gear have been paid for in its entirety by a generous donation from the Hillis Foundation out of Hudson, Massachusetts, and we are very thankful for their generosity,” said Chief Dessert.

Rocky also has an Instagram page for those interested in following his duties.