HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP)– The Holland Police Department says that Sturbridge Road is impassable due to a downed tree, utility pole, and electrical wires.

Police say the road is blocked in the vicinity of #136 Sturbridge Road. Drivers are asked to detour via Alexander Road or to seek an alternate route.

National Grid and tree removal crews have been sent to assess the situation and repair the damage. There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be opened or power restored in the vicinity.