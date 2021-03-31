Sturbridge water treatment plant receives water quality award

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veolia’s wastewater treatment plant in Sturbridge was given the Water Fluoridation Quality Award by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) back in January 15.

The CDC presents this Water Fluoridation Quality Award annually to public water systems that adjust the fluoride concentration of their drinking water, achieve a monthly average fluoride level, and document their fluoride levels in CDC’s Water Fluoridation Reporting System.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that part of your job every day is adding the right amount of Fluoride that is helping young kids’ dental health,” said Hunter Kelley, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Technician.

A total of 1,523 public water systems in 29 states received this award, including 76 in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health supports community water fluoridation as a safe, cost-effective, and proven practice that promotes good oral health within our communities.