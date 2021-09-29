Substitute teachers wanted in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Public Schools are looking for substitute teachers.

According to the Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent’s Office, retired teachers are needed to substitute as early as September 29 through November 23 and could earn $225 a day. There are currently 10 part-time positions available for substitutes in Chicopee Public Schools. A substitute teacher is responsible for providing lesson plans of the absent teacher.

The school district is also looking to hire school nurses and substitute nurses. According to the jobs posted for the Chicopee Public Schools, a school nurse is needed in Szetela Early Childhood Center as well as two additional nurse positions in the district, and a school float nurse in various locations.

If interested, contact the Human Resources Department at 413-594-3511 or email Assistant Superintendent Francis MFrancis@CPSGE.org.