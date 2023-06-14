CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A second event has been scheduled for Veterans Game Night due to popular demand.

The Castle Of Knights in Chicopee will be hosting a free game night for veterans and families on Tuesday, June 27th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will have video games, board games, and card games. It also includes information and resources for veterans in need of assistance.

Available games include chess, checkers, dominos, Uno, spades, battleship, NES & Atari or you are looking for more modern gaming options like; PS5, Magic The Gathering, Pokémon or D&D one-shots, and more.

Pizza, appetizers, and beverages will be provided as well as giveaways and gift certificates from local businesses and attractions.

Those who plan on attending are being asked to register in advance in order for the organizations to prepare for planning the event. Free tickets can be obtained online or by calling 413-594-3470.

The game night that was held on March 15th had more than 175 participants. It was one of the best-attended community outreach events for veterans ever staged in the region, and the feedback was clear: schedule more game nights, according to the City of Chicopee Veterans’ Services.

City of Chicopee Veterans’ Services

“It’s just an incredibly fun night to bring people together,” said Stephanie Shaw, one of the organizers for Game Night and the director of Veterans’ Services for the city of Chicopee. “There is something for every interest from traditional board and card games to sitting down and learning what Dungeons & Dragons is all about to checking out video gaming in the world of Pokemon, Xbox and the like. And during the night, you can walk over and get information on veteran benefits and resources in our region. It’s a winning combination. Our last game night was so popular that we’re bringing it all back again.”