CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now officially summer! 22News is working for you with what the summer solstice means and what we can expect this summer when it comes to the weather.

Astronomical summer officially began at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday. That’s when the summer solstice occurred and the sun was at its northernmost point and the sun’s rays are directly over the Tropic of Cancer. The longest day, or when we see the most daylight and the shortest night.

Summer Temperature Outlook

Most of the country will be experiencing warm conditions. It’s expected to be hot over the west and even in the northeast will experience very warm conditions, in fact, it’s expected to be hot here in New England.

As far as precipitation goes, it stays dry out west and it does look like we could be dealing with wetter than normal conditions here in southern New England.

