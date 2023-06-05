CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into the warm summer months, more mosquitos are coming out.

According to the U.S. National park service, cases of mosquito-borne disease are most common between April to September. Some locals at forest park told 22News there are many ways to protect yourself from getting sick, starting with cleaning your yard and using repellant.

Mary Daviau of Holyoke saying, “We keep the property clear of leaves pine and all that because those are breeding grounds for pest so that pretty much takes care of it and my husband sprays for ants around the foundation.”

Brendon Holland from Springfield says while mosquitos can cause people to get sick it’s important to be aware of ticks as well, as pets can also get sick and develop deadly diseases. “Seems to be a lot of mosquitos and ticks, we found ticks on our dog right in our yard and stuff like that so hopefully it doesn’t get too much worse this year as the weather starts to warm up.”

Braman Termite & Pest Elimination Specialists says people should avoid mosquito active time at dawn and dusk, “Avoid those times or if you have to go out during those times, wear closed toe shoes and wear repellant. The most common repellant you can get on the market is DEET 30 percent is about all you need.”

Some of the diseases that can be spread through mosquitos are Zika virus, West Nile virus, and malaria. The CDC says West Nile virus is one of the most common mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, so people can prevent it by using insect repellents when outdoors, Wear long-sleeved clothing and closed toe shoes.

And The Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory recommends that people get rid of any still water around their homes and fix any damaged windows and door screens to keep them away.