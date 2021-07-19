Summer camps in western Massachusetts coronavirus pandemic funding

(WWLP) – Several summer camps in western Massachusetts to receive nearly $700,000 as part of the fiscal year 2020 COVID-19 supplemental budget.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Senator Adam Hinds, there are 18 summer camps in the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden District that are going to receive funding of up to $45,000.

“Summer camps play a vital role for childcare, mental health, and education during the summer months for families,” said Senator Hinds. “Camps faced significant challenges over the past year due to restrictions from the pandemic. These funds are critical moving forward as camps reopen and welcome children back.”

“The MA Camping Association wants to thank Sen. Hinds for his instrumental efforts to support camps during the economic challenges resulting from the pandemic,” said Matt Scholl, Executive Director for the Berkshire Outdoor Center and President of the Massachusetts Camping Association Board. “Saving summer camps provides the Commonwealth’s children a safe and healthy opportunity to grow and play. The grants are helping summer camps reopen their doors this summer- which so far has been a heartwarming return to normalcy.”

Summer camps awarded funding:

Kistner Foundation Inc. Red Gate Farm Education Center in Ashfield, $10,000 Camp Greylock in Becket, $45,000 Camp Watitoh in Becket, $45,000 YMCA – Camp Becket in Becket, $45,000 YMCA – Chimney Corners Camp in Becket, $45,000 Holy Cross Camp in Dalton, $3,796.50 Larkum Lake Operating Co. The Berkshire Soccer Academy for Girls in East Otis, $35,076.50 Camp Howe in Goshen, $45,000 Camp Romaca in Hinsdale, $45,000 Lee Youth Association Summer Camp in Lee, $15,000 Belvoir Terrace in Lenox, $45,000 Camp Mah-Kee-Nac in Lenox, $45,000 YMCA Camp Hi-Rock in Mount Washington, $45,000 Camp Lenox in Otis, $45,000 Camp Danbee in Peru, $45,000 Camp Winadu in Pittsfield, $45,000 Young People’s Camp 1,2,3 in Rowe, $44,072.48 Camp WA WA Segowea in Southfield, $22,600

“This important funding has been instrumental in our successful re-opening of summer programs and welcoming children back to farm programs. Camp was needed more than ever this year, and we are grateful for Senator Hinds’ work to ensure that children of Western Mass are provided with great summer camp experiences,” said Ben Murray, Director at Red Gate Farm Education Center.

“Children have never needed summer camp more than now as Massachusetts begins its new normal and the state of emergency ends,” said Senator Hinds. “Prioritizing and appropriately funding camp is a choice to prioritize healthy and thriving children.”