WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The school year is coming to an end and parents are trying to find the perfect summer camp program for their kids.

During the pandemic, it was difficult to find childcare during the summer let alone childcare that wasn’t too expensive. Inflation has driven up the cost of everything, especially childcare but there are a lot of programs and services that help parents find the perfect summer program at an affordable cost.

22News spoke with the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield who have already booked up all 200 slots for their summer camp. This year they were able to accept more applications for the summer. Their summer camp is for kids ages 6 through 13. All summer long kids will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities everything from archery to STEM activities and even compete in Ninja warrior courses.

The Boys and Girls Club wants to make sure that all families have the opportunity to find programming this summer that is fun and engaging but also affordable for families.

“We have a variety of pricing depending on which programs you’re in so preschool is going to be a little bit more than their school-age program would be but with that being said we have financial aid that we really try to offer to everybody our motto is really turn nobody away based on fees because we want to make sure that every kids has that unique opportunity. We really want to make sure that we are helping everybody the parent that is looking for a job still the parent that’s still in school. We really want to make sure that we hit the mark,” said Michael MacLeod, Director of Operations at Boys and Girls Club.

Every caregiver wants what’s best for their child and the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield is willing to meet parents wherever they are so their kids are able to have a great summer break

The program runs from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They currently have a wait list for this summer so if you are interested the best time to apply is now.

