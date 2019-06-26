Summer heat and humidity has arrived

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now the end of June but we still have not seen temperatures make it to the 90 degree mark. By this time last year we had made it up into the 90s six times. It has warmed up quite a bit recently though with temperatures making it up into the 80s.

But it’s not just the warmer temperatures, we’re also dealing with the humidity now.

“It’s very humid. I go to the tropics the sub tropics, Africa, it’s humid all the time. This mirrors that kind of weather. That’s the downside in a way but I’ll take it,” said Kamal Ali of Springfield.

“Oh we love it but it’s a little too much too soon. It’s very muggy and very hot and we don’t have our air conditioners in yet,” said Andrea Morissette of East Longmeadow.

This past weekend was very comfortable with dew points in the 40s and 50s but now the dew points are up into the 60s, making it feel quite humid.

The combination of heat and humidity makes you feel warmer because when you perspire it can’t evaporate as quickly and therefore your body has trouble cooling down. If you over exert yourself you could end up with heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

It’s important to drink plenty of water and you should try to limit outdoor exercise to the morning and evening hours when it’s not as hot.