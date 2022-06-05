CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the month of June and with it comes the summer warmth.

June 1st is the start of meteorological summer while the official start of summer and the longest day of the year is June 21.

June is well known for its warm temperatures and on average our high temperature here in the valley for the month of June is 78 degrees. Our night time temperatures can be comfortable but chilly with an average low for the month of 56 degrees.

June is also known to be wet with nearly four inches of rain on average.