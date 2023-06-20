CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer officially begins June 21, and with the start of the season comes increased plans to travel.

If you haven’t already started planning your summer trip, Triple A says you may want to start now. Triple A Spokesperson, Mark Schieldrop, telling 22News, “Looks like Americans are eager to travel and are doing what they can to make sure they have a summer vacation.”

Many people have plans to go on cruises, road-trips and to other states and countries this year. Janet Eckert from West Springfield tells 22News, that she’s going to Seattle, Washington towards the end of the summer, and that saving money starts with doing your research.

“We checked Expedia, Booking.com and the airline direct and it’s amazing to me there is a price differential and again your library is there to help you with tips, and then the last thing is once we booked the trip, we insured the trip,” says Eckert.

According Schieldrop, the best way to save money on trips is to plan ahead, travel towards the end of the summer and have your passport ready. For those who plan to go on road trips, the association says people should consider travel insurance and get a car inspection to make sure the vehicle is functioning properly. And with tomorrow being the first day of summer, he says prices will continue to go up so it’s important to start planning now.

Triple A says, they saw record bookings and a 400% increase with travel agent bookings. Schieldrop says domestic travel is popular but the main attraction is international destinations this year so being flexible with your destination is also important.

Schieldrop adding, “Europe is top of the charts this year that’s where everyone seems to want to go. That’s why international flights are really booked and airlines are reporting big numbers so far this year and we expect that to continue.”

Triple A says cruise ships are filling up fast but it is still possible find a good deal.