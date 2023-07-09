CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re only about a week into July and we’ve already seen quite a bit of rain and more is on the way!

The 22News Storm Team is working for you with how wet it has been so far this month, and how that could effect us going forward.

So far, we’ve picked up 3.26 inches of rain and on average for the month of July we get just over 4 inches of rain. So we’re close to what we usually get for the entire month, and some areas have picked up more than that from downpours in thunderstorms.

The U.S. Drought Monitor that just came out this week shows that we have no problems with being too dry or drought conditions so far. It doesn’t look like that will be changing anytime soon with more rain in the forecast.

And, these recent weather conditions have disappointed many looking to get outside and enjoy summer activities. From the heat and humidity, to increasing rain and the chance of flooding, it hasn’t exactly been the ideal beach-going start to Summer some had hoped for.

Feeding Hills resident Donna Drewnowski told 22News she prefers natural air over artificial air, but not as much when it’s humid, “Well I’ve never been a fan of humidity, I suffer from migraines, barometric pressure…not my friend. Also being a little vain, my hair! But outside of that, I feel for people that just it kind of makes you feel sluggish. You just can’t be motivated to do anything and people want to be outside, it’s summer!”

If you are planning on being outside be sure to check the forecast as rain is looking likely in our future.