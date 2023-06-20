WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A “Slide into Summer Safety” event is being held at Spec Pond in Wilbraham Tuesday afternoon.

The free community event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Pioneer Valley Financial Group in Ludlow. The company has been hosting the Slide into Summer Safety event in Ludlow for 8 years and due to the success, they decided to bring it to Wilbraham this year.

On the last day of school, students in Kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to celebrate with the community including, local firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and other first responders. The event is focused on summer safety tips while enjoying ice cream, popcorn, water slides, splash pads, a dance floor with music by a DJ, and raffles.

Spec Pond is located at 45 Post Office Park in Wilbraham. The Ludlow Slide Into Summer Safety was held at the Boys & Girls Club on Friday, June 16th.