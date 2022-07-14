CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A tree fell in Springfield Thursday morning during a rainstorm but may have been weakened by Tuesday’s storm. How can you tell if a tree is too weak and when should it be removed?

The severe thunderstorms we had Tuesday evening caused quite a bit of tree damage across western Massachusetts and there are several reasons why that happens this time of year.

Right now the trees have all their leaves and when we get strong wind gusts over 60 mph, the leaves act like a sail and that helps knock down trees. If a tree gets struck by lightning it can come down. Wet ground from heavy rain can make trees more susceptible to the winds and trees and branches that are rotted are more likely to come down as well.

If you have a tree on your property especially if it’s close to your house and you are concerned about it coming down you should have it checked by an arborist or a tree service.