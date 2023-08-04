CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another pest that carries harmful diseases, ticks, which become highly active during the summer months.

Experts with American Pest Solutions tell us there are more small rodents in our area than ever seen before, such as mice, chipmunks and rabbits, which are ideal hosts for ticks.

The increase in the rodent population also means more ticks here in western Massachusetts. “Of course its scary, with the Lyme disease. Sometimes I put something on, like repellent or something,” says Lenny Lapon of Springfield.

American Pest Solutions say ticks most commonly are found in brush, weeds, and the edge of the woods.