Summer travel to determine increase in gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 3.2 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.54, the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.74 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.92 a gallon and Hartford is $2.87 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 0.7 cents in the last week, averaging $2.89/g Monday. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The nation’s gas prices perked up again last week as oil prices advanced to fresh multi-year highs on Covid improvements overseas and the switch to summer gasoline, which is basically now complete,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Last week saw the national average hit its highest level in two years, and with continued recovery in gasoline demand, the increase in price is likely to continue into the future. Americans may now want to brace themselves for the possibility of a $3/gal national average in the weeks ahead, as demand remains strong as Americans take to the roads. The question going forward is how much demand will continue to recover and rise- will it lead to record summer gasoline demand? We indeed may see some weeks with new records as Americans get in their cars this summer- but the question is how many will do so? That will determine how much higher prices will go.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 5.3 cents less per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: