CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some very warm weather earlier this week temperatures have been more comfortable recently.

The meteorological summer started on June 1st but summer officially arrives on Tuesday, June 21st. Right now our average high temperature for this time of year is 76 degrees and our average low temperature is 55 degrees.

A look at the summer temperature outlook for the period from June through August is calling for hot weather over the west. Here in New England, it is expected to be warmer than normal.

As far as precipitation goes it is expected to continue to be dry over the western part of the country but in New England it is expected to be wetter than normal over southern parts of western Massachusetts.