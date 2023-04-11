HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire Holyoke is sponsoring a job fair for youth ages 14-23.

The job fair will be held at Holyoke City Hall on Wednesday, April 12 from 3-5pm.

Applicants should bring resumes, references, dress in business casual attire and be prepared to be interviewed. More tips on how to prepare for a job fair can be found on the organization’s website.

Anyone who cannot make it to the job fair can still get help through the MassHire Holyoke Career Center. They offer specialized services for youth seeking employment.