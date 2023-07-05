HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is offering sports programs for youth aged 8-17 beginning Monday, July 17.

The three programs are focused on baseball, basketball and soccer. They run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the HCC campus in Holyoke.

The sports clinics begin on Monday July 17, and run through August 4. To register for these and other HCC summer youth programs use this link.

July 17-21: Youth Baseball Clinic (Ages 8-17). A fun-filled, challenging program that emphasizes fundamental skills and baseball knowledge while building self-confidence and developing every player’s ability to play more competitively. Instructor: Ryan Magni ($179)

July 24-28: Youth Basketball Clinic (Ages 8-17). This program emphasizes fundamental skills and basketball knowledge while building self-confidence and developing every player’s ability to be more competitive. Clinic director: Chris Montemayor ($179)

July 31-Aug. 4: Youth Soccer Clinic (Ages 6-16). A comprehensive soccer clinic for young athletes taught by Rob Galazka, head coach of the HCC women’s soccer team, with assistance from top college soccer players, stressing basic and advanced skills with plenty of one-on-one instruction,($179)