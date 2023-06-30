SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the New England Farm Workers Council kicked off their summer YouthWorks Program in Springfield on Friday.

The YouthWorks program connects young people in the state with employment opportunities and the summer is a great time for it. Experts say that summer jobs can help deter young people from criminal activity.

The Farm Worker’s Council has been around since 1997, helping seasonal farm workers and other families in poverty get the resources they need to escape poverty.