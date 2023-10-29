CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Cat Day is on Sunday and it is the purrfect day to give extra attention to your feline friends.

National Cat Day was created by Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige back in 2005. Since then, it has helped save the lives of more than one million cats, according to the National Day Calander.

Studies have shown that having a cat can help lower stress, anxiety, and even depression, and having a cat in your home can also help reduce the risk of heart disease in high-risk individuals. Cats can even help fight mental illness.

The day also reminds us that neutering and spaying our furry companions helps reduce the abandoned population. Shelters are full of cats and kittens that are in need of forever homes.

Daily Paws has listed some fun and interesting facts about cats, such as:

The Egyptian Mau is considered the fastest domestic cat because they are able to sprint up to 30 mph.

Not all kitties go crazy for catnip as most scientists believe this is an inherited trait.

Since 1994, different types of Persians have won Best in Show at the CFA International Cat Show a whopping 17 times.

Contrary to popular belief, cats are highly trainable with positive reinforcement methods. They can learn an extensive repertoire of skills and tricks and even walk on a leash.

Cats are scientifically proven freeloaders. While many animals prefer to “work” for their food, even when there is a free food option, cats do not.

Cats have excellent distance vision but objects up close can be blurry. So when playing with your cat, it’s good to keep toys further back so they can see the prey.

Some behavior experts believe that cats vocalize over 20 distinct sounds with various meanings.

A feline’s body has more than 500 muscles and over 200 bones. There are approximately 23 bones just in their tail.

The average healthy kitty can jump several feet high and wide. Waffle the Warrior Cat is the current Guinness World Record holder, reaching a laudable leap of 7 feet.

Cats spend about 15–20 hours every day resting or sleeping.

When considering the adoption of a cat, keep the following in mind:

Consider your lifestyle. Will you have time for an active kitten or will an adult cat be more to your pace?

Make multiple visits before making a choice. Sometimes, the perfect cat will choose you.

Spend one-on-one time with the cat so you have some bonding moments and her true personality comes through.

Do other members of your fur family need to be considered? If so, be sure to introduce them to be sure their personalities mesh.

When you bring your new family member home, have a space ready for him to decompress and adjust to his new abode.

Send us photos of your cat to reportit@wwlp.com.