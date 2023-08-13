CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the last day of the tax-free weekend, so if you haven’t started shopping yet, now is the time.

Sunday is the last day of the tax-free weekend, and if you can’t make it to the stores, you’re in luck because you can still order eligible items online.

Even if your order gets delivered after Sunday, you will not have to pay any sales tax. This weekend, most retail items, including appliances, up to $2,500 dollars, have been exempt from the 6.25 percent sales tax.

While you are on your shopping spree, you should keep in mind that items like food, gas, cars, electricity, tobacco or marijuana, and alcoholic beverages are not included in the tax exemption.

If there are any items that you may need to return or exchange after this weekend, no tax will be due.