EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As every person blessed with a Green Thumb knows by now, Sunday marks the start of National Gardening Week.

At Graziano Gardens in East Longmeadow, customers are getting into the spirit of this weeklong celebration, a time honored observance designed to help beautify one’s property, one’s neighborhood and the community in which they live.

Manager Chris Graziano outlines what so many home gardeners are doing at the start of National Garden week.

“Get started with the soil preparation, go to different garden centers and check out the plants. We’ve got proven winter annuals and hanging baskets,” Graziano told 22News.

Some gardeners celebrate National Gardening Week with a true expression of community. They go beyond their property line and make something beautiful grow in a possibly blighted area. But for homeowners interested in just beautifying the land surrounding their home, there are favorites.

“Top sellers right now are vegetable plants, hanging baskets and perennials,” Graziano said.

So during this coming week, expect to find more of your neighbors out in their gardens growing fruits and vegetables, and of course the most beautiful of flowers.