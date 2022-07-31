CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some areas of western Massachusetts woke up to some early morning fog Sunday, making it a little more difficult to drive.

Some of the key factors when it comes to radiation fog is clear skies, as we saw overnight Sunday with cool temperatures also. Another big ingredient is a light breeze that allows fog to settle especially in valleys and low lying areas.

When there is fog, make sure you give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be and give you and the car in front of you extra space as well.